Daily Dawg Chow 11/16: DeShaun Watson lost for the 2023 season

- Deshaun Watson out for season (Jared Mueller) Broken bone in his shoulder, a new injury, leads to surgery
- Browns make QB decision for Week 11 vs Steelers (Jared Mueller) PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were the only options at this point
- Community Convo: Our emotional reaction to the Deshaun Watson surgery news (Jared Mueller) Being a Browns fan is so difficult
- Browns QB options: Two-quarterback system (Matt Wilson) Cleveland could elect to use a two-quarterback system going forward similar to the Saints
- Gronk has “solution” for Browns at QB but it can’t and won’t work (Jared Mueller) While Tom Brady might be on some peoples’ mind, Mac Jones came out of left field
- Tom Brady is still an option for the Browns but a highly unlikely one (Jared Mueller) With Deshaun Watson’s season ending injury, the GOAT could return but is unlikely to do so
- Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson for rest of season with shoulder fracture; rookie starting vs Steelers (Associated Press) “After finally playing like an elite quarterback, Watson was told Tuesday night by doctors that a hard hit that he shook off on Sunday ended his second season in Cleveland just as it was taking off.”
- Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder (clevelandbrowns.com) “Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his throwing shoulder to avoid further structural damage.”
- Tom Brady to the Browns? Seven possible QB options for Cleveland after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury (CBS) “With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Cleveland Browns now have a giant gaping hole at quarterback.”
- Browns To Start Dorian Thompson-Robinson Against Steelers (Sports Illustated) “With Deshaun Watson out for the seasons, the Browns are putting their trust in rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to captain their offense in Week 11.”
- DeShaun Watson is out for the season (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns loss of their franchise quarterback
