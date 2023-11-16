Thursday Night Football, Week 11: Bengals vs. Ravens betting odds, pick

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. It looks like the Ravens will be without Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey, which are two monumental losses on both sides of the ball for Baltimore. They are a team deep in talent, though, and will have time to adjust their gameplan accordingly. Although Cincinnati had been hot prior to their loss last week, I think Baltimore’s defense will force them back into their early-season miscues. Ravens 31, Bengals 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 3.5 point favorites against the Bengals.

