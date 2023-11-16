Browns, Steelers Injury Report: Wednesday once again a long list

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in a game that now pits two very similar teams. With the season ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns will have to rely on their defense and just enough plays from their offense to win football games.
The Steelers have been doing that all season.
The battle between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kenny Pickett will not be as exciting as we would have hoped but the two defenses and a few skill players can up the fun quotient. Injuries could minimize that as well, however, as both teams have a number of players who didn’t practice on Wednesday.
Browns Injury Report
- No. 18 WR David Bell (Knee) - Limited
- No. 75 G Joel Bitonio (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 2 WR Amari Cooper (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 22 S Grant Delpit (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 68 G Michael Dunn (Calf) - Full
- No. 3 WR Marquise Goodwin (Concussion) - DNP
- No. 79 T Dawand Jones (Knee) - DNP
- No. 26 S Rodney McLeod Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 0 CB Greg Newsome II (Groin) - Limited
- No. 85 TE David Njoku (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Groin) - Limited
- No. 99 DE Za’Darius Smith (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 20 RB Pierre Strong Jr. (Hamstring) - Full
- No. 77 G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) - DNP
- No. 1 S Juan Thornhill (Calf) - DNP
- No. 5 LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 21 CB Denzel Ward (Neck) - Limited
- No. 91 DE Alex Wright (Knee) - Limited
Dunn has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Steelers Injury Report
- No. 18 WR Diontae Johnson (Thumb) - DNP
- No. 20 CB Patrick Peterson (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 31 S Keanu Neal (Rib) - DNP
- No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - DNP
- No. 57 DT Montravius Adams (Ankle) - DNP
- No. 73 G Isaac Seumalo (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring) - Limited
- No. 97 DT Cam Heyward (Groin) - DNP
Freiermuth has also been designated to return from injured reserve.
Besides Jones (and Watson), which player not practicing to start the week concerns you the most for Sunday?
