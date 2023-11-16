Browns, Steelers Injury Report: Wednesday once again a long list

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in a game that now pits two very similar teams. With the season ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns will have to rely on their defense and just enough plays from their offense to win football games.

The Steelers have been doing that all season.

The battle between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kenny Pickett will not be as exciting as we would have hoped but the two defenses and a few skill players can up the fun quotient. Injuries could minimize that as well, however, as both teams have a number of players who didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Browns Injury Report

No. 18 WR David Bell (Knee) - Limited

No. 75 G Joel Bitonio (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 2 WR Amari Cooper (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 22 S Grant Delpit (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 68 G Michael Dunn (Calf) - Full

No. 3 WR Marquise Goodwin (Concussion) - DNP

No. 79 T Dawand Jones (Knee) - DNP

No. 26 S Rodney McLeod Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 0 CB Greg Newsome II (Groin) - Limited

No. 85 TE David Njoku (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Groin) - Limited

No. 99 DE Za’Darius Smith (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 20 RB Pierre Strong Jr. (Hamstring) - Full

No. 77 G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) - DNP

No. 1 S Juan Thornhill (Calf) - DNP

No. 5 LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 21 CB Denzel Ward (Neck) - Limited

No. 91 DE Alex Wright (Knee) - Limited

Dunn has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Steelers Injury Report

No. 18 WR Diontae Johnson (Thumb) - DNP

No. 20 CB Patrick Peterson (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 31 S Keanu Neal (Rib) - DNP

No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - DNP

No. 57 DT Montravius Adams (Ankle) - DNP

No. 73 G Isaac Seumalo (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring) - Limited

No. 97 DT Cam Heyward (Groin) - DNP

Freiermuth has also been designated to return from injured reserve.

Besides Jones (and Watson), which player not practicing to start the week concerns you the most for Sunday?