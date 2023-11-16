An awesome Jim Donovan update from the Browns

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced some very frustrating news for their team on the field. By now, everyone knows that QB Deshaun Watson will not be playing for the rest of the season and that, likely, ends any championship dreams for 2023.

Thursday, the Browns announced very positive news, and far more important in the grand scheme of life.

As many Cleveland fans have followed along, the “Voice of the Browns” Jim Donovan has been out since the conclusion of Week 1 this year fighting leukemia. Players sent Donovan well wishes after the news was announced earlier this season.

Today, the team announced that Donovan will be back in Week 11 for Cleveland’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Amazing news!! Jim Donovan is returning to the radio booth for this Sunday's game against Pittsburgh!



» https://t.co/NmNE1T8SRl pic.twitter.com/qZkfQAuFtB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 16, 2023

While the team has to deal with the loss of Watson on top of Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin for the season (along with a variety of other injuries), having Donovan back in the booth is a welcome surprise. Hopefully, as they did in the support videos, the players play just a little harder for Jimmy and the players who can’t suit up this week.

The Browns had a number of different people take over for Donovan while he was absent but no one could replace “The Voice” of the team.