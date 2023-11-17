Daily Dawg Chow 11/17: Browns make final preparations for Pittsburgh

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- An awesome Jim Donovan update from the Browns (Jared Mueller) The voice of the Browns is back for this week’s AFC North matchup
- NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Steelers vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 11 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Steelers vs. Browns.
- What is the deal with all of these low jersey numbers? (Barry Shuck) Specific numerals for certain positions are no longer valid
- Browns, Steelers Injury Report: Wednesday once again a long list (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson news took the attention but the AFC North matchup in Week 11 is still huge
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns players excited for rematch against the Steelers (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland ready for a physical game against their biggest rival.”
- Robert Griffin III lobbies for Browns to sign him as their starting QB after losing Deshaun Watson for season (CBS) “RGIII says he could be valuable to Cleveland as either a starter or backup.”
- Is the Cleveland Browns’ season OVER after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury? | NFL on FOX Pod (Fox News) “Dave Helman sits down with Peter Schrager to talk about the Cleveland Browns! Within the segment, the duo talk about the season-ending injury that Deshaun Watson suffered in the win against the Baltimore Ravens. Can Dorian Thompson-Robinson step up in the absence of Watson?”
- After QB change, Browns will lean on their top-ranked defense against Steelers in AFC North matchup (Associated Press) “While the AFC North rivals have identical 6-3 records, questions at quarterback (a new one for the Browns this week) and two of the NFL’s most rabid fan bases, there may be a slight variation separating the teams.”
- How DTR can keep the season alive (Youtube) Quincy Carrier accentuates the positive with respect to the quarterback situation
With RG3 throwing his name in there, is there any available QB that you think could be actually helpful to the team at this point in the season with seven games (after this week) left?
The Chow Community awaits your presence in the comment section below
Loading comments...