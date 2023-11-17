Browns, Steelers Injury Report: Thursday sees some improvements

Thursday Night Football saw injury after injury for the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. While we await word on QB Joe Burrow, the expectation is that TE Mark Andrews will be out for the year for the Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in a game that now pits two very similar teams due to a major injury as well. With the season-ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns will have to rely on their defense and just enough plays from their offense to win football games.

The Steelers have been doing that all season.

Wednesday’s initial injury report was lengthy. Thursday’s showed some improvement with changes in bold:

Browns Injury Report

No. 40 LB Matthew Adams (NIR) - DNP

No. 18 WR David Bell (Knee) - Limited

No. 22 S Grant Delpit (NIR - Resting, Shoulder ) - DNP to Limited

) - No. 68 G Michael Dunn (Calf) - Full

No. 3 WR Marquise Goodwin (Concussion) - DNP

No. 79 T Dawand Jones (Knee) - DNP to Limited

No. 26 S Rodney McLeod Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 0 CB Greg Newsome II (Groin) - Limited to Full

No. 85 TE David Njoku (NIR - Resting, Knee ) - DNP to Limited

) - No. 54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Groin) - Limited

No. 99 DE Za’Darius Smith (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 20 RB Pierre Strong Jr. (Hamstring) - Full

No. 77 G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) - DNP to Full

No. 1 S Juan Thornhill (Calf) - DNP

No. 5 LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP

No. 21 CB Denzel Ward (Neck) - Limited to Full

No. 91 DE Alex Wright (Knee) - Limited to Full

Overall some positives for Cleveland on Thursday especially with Ward fully practicing.

Dunn has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Steelers Injury Report

No. 18 WR Diontae Johnson (Thumb) - DNP to Full

No. 31 S Keanu Neal (Rib) - DNP

No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - DNP

No. 57 DT Montravius Adams (Ankle) - DNP

No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring) - Limited to Full

No. 97 DT Cam Heyward (Groin) - DNP to Limited

Fitzpatrick being out for a second day makes it more unlikely that he won’t be available for this week’s game.

Freiermuth has also been designated to return from injured reserve.

How much do you pay attention to early week injury reports for the Browns compared to just waiting for Friday’s?