Browns, Steelers Injury Report: Thursday sees some improvements

Thursday Night Football saw injury after injury for the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. While we await word on QB Joe Burrow, the expectation is that TE Mark Andrews will be out for the year for the Ravens.
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in a game that now pits two very similar teams due to a major injury as well. With the season-ending injury to QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns will have to rely on their defense and just enough plays from their offense to win football games.
The Steelers have been doing that all season.
Wednesday’s initial injury report was lengthy. Thursday’s showed some improvement with changes in bold:
Browns Injury Report
- No. 40 LB Matthew Adams (NIR) - DNP
- No. 18 WR David Bell (Knee) - Limited
- No. 22 S Grant Delpit (NIR - Resting, Shoulder) - DNP to Limited
- No. 68 G Michael Dunn (Calf) - Full
- No. 3 WR Marquise Goodwin (Concussion) - DNP
- No. 79 T Dawand Jones (Knee) - DNP to Limited
- No. 26 S Rodney McLeod Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 0 CB Greg Newsome II (Groin) - Limited to Full
- No. 85 TE David Njoku (NIR - Resting, Knee) - DNP to Limited
- No. 54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Groin) - Limited
- No. 99 DE Za’Darius Smith (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 20 RB Pierre Strong Jr. (Hamstring) - Full
- No. 77 G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) - DNP to Full
- No. 1 S Juan Thornhill (Calf) - DNP
- No. 5 LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NIR - Resting) - DNP
- No. 21 CB Denzel Ward (Neck) - Limited to Full
- No. 91 DE Alex Wright (Knee) - Limited to Full
Overall some positives for Cleveland on Thursday especially with Ward fully practicing.
Dunn has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Steelers Injury Report
- No. 18 WR Diontae Johnson (Thumb) - DNP to Full
- No. 31 S Keanu Neal (Rib) - DNP
- No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - DNP
- No. 57 DT Montravius Adams (Ankle) - DNP
- No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring) - Limited to Full
- No. 97 DT Cam Heyward (Groin) - DNP to Limited
Fitzpatrick being out for a second day makes it more unlikely that he won’t be available for this week’s game.
Freiermuth has also been designated to return from injured reserve.
How much do you pay attention to early week injury reports for the Browns compared to just waiting for Friday’s?
Loading comments...