Browns will workout former 1st round pick and Super Bowl champion Friday

Once the Cleveland Browns were aware that QB Deshaun Watson would miss the rest of the regular season, there was nothing they could do for Week 11 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers besides choosing between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker. The rookie got the nod and the Browns will roll with him at least this week.

Moving forward, however, GM Andrew Berry would not be doing right by his elite defense and the rest of the 6-3 roster just to stand pat.

We have talked about a variety of options before rumors of Joe Flacco’s 6’6” flying commercial to Cleveland hit social media:

The Browns next starting QB is currently boarding a flight to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/g6Y7BTvgN9 — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) November 17, 2023

At his height, and with 15 years of NFL experience including a Super Bowl victory in 2012, Flacco is hard to miss for most NFL fans.

Friday morning comes word that the rumors are true and the Browns will have Flacco, along with a variety of other players, in town for a workout today:

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return.



With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Cleveland fans remember Flacco well from his time with the rival Baltimore Ravens and from his miraculous comeback victory leading the New York Jets to two touchdowns with less than two minutes left in the game.

For his career, Flacco is a 62% passer with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions.

While he probably won’t solve the Browns starting need, HC Kevin Stefanski and Berry will need to decide whether Flacco would give the team a better shot to win than Walker. That Flacco is more of a traditional dropback passer, with very little mobility at this age, would be a contrast to what Cleveland’s QB room has looked like this year but could replicate some of what Jacoby Brissett did in 11 games in 2022.

We will update you with all the names brought in today when they become available.

Do you think Flacco is a better option than DTR and Walker as a starter in the Brissett mold or just a veteran addition?