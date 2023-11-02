Thursday Night Football, Week 9: Titans vs. Steelers betting odds, pick

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett is expected to play for the Steelers today, as is DeAndre Hopkins for the Titans. The insertion of Will Levis into the starting lineup for Tennessee worked wonders for Hopkins’ production last week, as the duo connected on three touchdown passes. While I think there is some optimism to be had about Levis, it’s hard to reproduce those air yards against anyone, let alone a defense with the pass rush of the Steelers. I’ll go with Pittsburgh to have an early offensive spark, and do enough defensively to hold on for the win. Steelers 20, Titans 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are 3 point favorites against the Titans.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.