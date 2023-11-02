NFL Picks Week 9, and media picks for Cardinals vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 8 point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 9 game between the Browns and Cardinals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 30, Cardinals 20

The Cardinals are going in the wrong direction after a solid start, but this might be who they are. The Browns lost to the Seahawks last week, but played much better on defense than the week before. That will be a tough challenge for Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune. The Browns are the much better team here and they are at home. They get it done.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 20, Cardinals 13

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 23, Cardinals 10

With a lot of close games expected in Week 9, it was hard to find a favorite to like more than the rest. But then this game popped up because it is Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward and defensive friends against a limited offense that will still be starting Josh Dobbs. The advantage for the Browns is knowing the offensive tendencies of Drew Petzing, who was the QB coach for Kevin Stefanski last season. May the Jim Schwartz be with them.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 24, Cardinals 17

Kyler Murray is inching closer to a return for the Cardinals, who are on a five-game losing streak. Arizona has just one cover in that stretch and now has to face a tough Cleveland defense. Clayton Tune will start if Murray cannot go, and Deshaun Watson (shoulder) remains a week-to-week decision for the Browns. Cleveland is 3-1 S/U at home, but they are 0-2 S/U as a favorite this season.

Below are our Week 9 NFL staff picks: