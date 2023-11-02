Daily Dawg Chow 11/2: DeShaun Watson returns to practice, could start Sunday

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Deshaun Watson, Browns practice updates for Wednesday (Jared Mueller) Quarterback returns to the field for Week 9’s first practice
- Browns Week 9 rooting guide: Best results for playoff seeding (Thomas Moore) A look at the best possible outcomes in Week 9 as the Cleveland Browns fight to stay in the playoff race.
- 3 Cleveland Browns who should be extended before the end of the league year (Matt Wilson) Browns roster is already expensive but a few players have earned extensions
- Thoughts & Jots: From Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Bengals to Colin Kaepernick (Barry Shuck) Things on my mind
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson back at practice from shoulder injury, starter for Cardinals game unclear (Associated Press) “It’s a significant step for Watson, who didn’t practice at all last week because of the injury, which he sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. It was his best game in 10 starts since being acquired by the Browns in 2022.”
- Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns Release Week 9 Injury Report (Sports Illustrated) “The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of Week 9’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.”
- Jerome Ford on Twitch streaming and working himself back into lineup (clevelancbrowns.com) “Ford talks about the process of coming back to play and his passion for live-streaming on Twitch.”
- NFL win-total projections, AFC: Chiefs secure No. 1 seed; Bengals, Browns join Ravens in playoffs (nfl.com) “NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time.”
- DeShaun Watson back at practice, everything you need to know (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ starting quarterback returning to practice
Does Watson's returning to practice impact your thoughts about this week? This season?
