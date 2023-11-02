Browns, Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report: 25 players listed, impacts Cleveland’s practice

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals started their practices Wednesday for their Week 9 matchup. As it was a couple of weeks ago, because of the Cardinals timezone, official injury and participation reports come in much later than normal.

For Browns vs Cardinals ramp-up, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray. Few will feel comfortable with Cleveland’s starter until he’s played a few games while Arizona is looking to get Murray back after last year’s injury.

The Cardinals also just traded away Josh Dobbs after he started all the games so far this year.

On to the long, long injury report which includes 18 Browns players. HC Kevin Stefanski had to adjust practice plans due to all of the players sitting out.

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Knee - DNP

Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle - DNP

Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP

Dawand Jones - Shoulder - DNP

Greg Newsome II - Groin - DNP

David Njoku - Ankle - DNP

Za’Darius Smith - Rest/Neck - DNP

Alex Wright - Knee - DNP

Grant Delpit - Ankle/Shoulder - Limited

Jerome Ford - Ankle - Limited

Mike Ford Jr. - Glute - Limited

Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - Limited

Anthony Walker Jr. - Shoulder - Limited

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Limited

Tony Fields II - Shoulder - Full

Cameron Mitchell - Shoulder - Full

Just a ton of names which means the injury report, even though they will come late, will be vital to watch this week.

Cardinals Injury Report

OL Trystan Colon - Calf - DNP

RB Emari Demercado - Toe - DNP

WR Michael Wilson - Shoulder - DNP

LB Krys Barnes - Hamstring - Limited

WR Greg Dortch - Ankle - Limited

DL Kevin Strong - Shoulder - Limited

QB Kyler Murray - Knee - Full

Murray’s status is interesting as he was listed as a full participant at the end of last week but the team noted that it meant he did everything they planned for him, not that he fully participated in practice.

As Stefanski noted this week, he expects that we won’t know for sure about Arizona’s quarterback until the inactive report comes out before the game.