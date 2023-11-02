Browns, Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report: 25 players listed, impacts Cleveland’s practice

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals started their practices Wednesday for their Week 9 matchup. As it was a couple of weeks ago, because of the Cardinals timezone, official injury and participation reports come in much later than normal.
For Browns vs Cardinals ramp-up, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray. Few will feel comfortable with Cleveland’s starter until he’s played a few games while Arizona is looking to get Murray back after last year’s injury.
The Cardinals also just traded away Josh Dobbs after he started all the games so far this year.
On to the long, long injury report which includes 18 Browns players. HC Kevin Stefanski had to adjust practice plans due to all of the players sitting out.
Browns Injury Report
- David Bell - Knee - DNP
- Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP
- Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle - DNP
- Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP
- Dawand Jones - Shoulder - DNP
- Greg Newsome II - Groin - DNP
- David Njoku - Ankle - DNP
- Za’Darius Smith - Rest/Neck - DNP
- Alex Wright - Knee - DNP
- Grant Delpit - Ankle/Shoulder - Limited
- Jerome Ford - Ankle - Limited
- Mike Ford Jr. - Glute - Limited
- Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - Limited
- Anthony Walker Jr. - Shoulder - Limited
- Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Limited
- Tony Fields II - Shoulder - Full
- Cameron Mitchell - Shoulder - Full
Just a ton of names which means the injury report, even though they will come late, will be vital to watch this week.
Cardinals Injury Report
- OL Trystan Colon - Calf - DNP
- RB Emari Demercado - Toe - DNP
- WR Michael Wilson - Shoulder - DNP
- LB Krys Barnes - Hamstring - Limited
- WR Greg Dortch - Ankle - Limited
- DL Kevin Strong - Shoulder - Limited
- QB Kyler Murray - Knee - Full
Murray’s status is interesting as he was listed as a full participant at the end of last week but the team noted that it meant he did everything they planned for him, not that he fully participated in practice.
As Stefanski noted this week, he expects that we won’t know for sure about Arizona’s quarterback until the inactive report comes out before the game.
