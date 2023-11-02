Browns sign 49ers offensive lineman, heightens Dawand Jones injury concern

The Cleveland Browns should have serious concerns about the health of their team after Wednesday they were not able to have a full practice because 10 players were out and eight others had some kind of injury designation.

With so many players, it is hard to say which is the biggest. Obviously, QB Deshaun Watson’s injury has been a big story all season but he was at least able to practice a little bit. A number of players on the offensive and defensive line being out creates concern for depth but many were resting.

OL Dawand Jones could be the biggest concern. He left Sunday’s game only to return when Ty Nsekhe got injured. Joens didn’t practice on Wednesday and the team announced that they signed OL Leroy Watson to their active roster on Thursday:

We have signed T Leroy Watson



Watson (the offensive lineman) converted from tight end to offensive tackle after 25 receptions and one touchdown in college. At 6’5” and over 250 pounds, Watson is seen as a developmental tackle with some upside.

Watson spent his rookie season and the start of the 2023 season on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. To acquire him, Cleveland had to sign him to their active roster. It raises concern about Jones’ ability to play but it is unlikely Watson will be up to speed quickly enough to help the team this week anyways.

James Hudson III would likely step in at right tackle with a number of options possible as the team’s backup tackle including Alex Leatherwood, currently on the Browns practice squad.