Jim Schwartz’s joke about run defense made me laugh

Today, I am using it a little differently.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz cracked me up today and I thought some of you might find it funny. When talking about the team’s struggles sometimes against the run, Schwartz said:

Instead of doing our job in the run game, were trying to make a sack and hard to get a sack on a run play.

Listen, I might be weird but I found that hilarious. The next time a player gets a sack on a run play will be the first time. The fact that he just kept on talking as if he didn’t make a joke made it even better.

Am I strange or is that funny?