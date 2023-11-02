Browns, Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report: 6 return to practice for Cleveland, curious Kyler Murray change

When the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals put out their first injury report of the week, there were a lot of concerns for the home team with 18 players noted as injured with many not practicing or limited. For the Cardinals, a few players were on the list but QB Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant.

Thursday saw a big change for Cleveland but still some concerns while Murray’s practice status has changed but that might not mean much for his game status.

Here are our updates from the first list. Changes are in bold with “rest” players removed from the list:

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Knee - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle - DNP Limited

Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP Full

Dawand Jones - Shoulder - DNP Limited

Greg Newsome II - Groin - DNP

David Njoku - Ankle - DNP Limited

Za’Darius Smith - Rest/Neck - DNP Limited

Jedrick Wills - Foot, Ankle - DNP Limited

Alex Wright - Knee - DNP

Grant Delpit - Ankle/Shoulder - Limited

Jerome Ford - Ankle - Limited

Mike Ford Jr. - Glute - Limited

Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - Limited

Anthony Walker Jr. - Shoulder - Limited Full

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Limited

Tony Fields II - Shoulder - Full

Cameron Mitchell - Shoulder - Full

Just a ton of names which means the injury report, even though they will come late, will be vital to watch this week.

Cardinals Injury Report

OL Trystan Colon - Calf - DNP

RB Emari Demercado - Toe - DNP

WR Michael Wilson - Shoulder - DNP

LB Krys Barnes - Hamstring - Limited

WR Greg Dortch - Ankle - Limited

DL Kevin Strong - Shoulder - Limited

QB Kyler Murray - Knee - Full - Listed with two dashes on Thursday

Murray is still on the PUP list and would have to be activated from that to play. Last week, Murray was also removed from the injury list but was not activated to play in Week 8.

Given Arizona’s record, it would make sense to give their franchise quarterback as much time as possible to recover before activating him. They have until next week to do so. If Murray can’t play, rookie Clayton Tune would get the start with Jeff Driskel elevated up from the practice squad as his backup.

We will have the final game designation injury report on Friday.

Which Browns injury is of most concern to you? Do you expect Murray to play this week?