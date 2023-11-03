89% of Browns fans think Cleveland should beat Arizona, but wish DTR was starting

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s crushing loss to the Seahawks in the final moments last week, 37% of fans are confident in the direction of the team, compared to an 47% confidence rate in the prior week. I expected the dip, because you also have to factor in that while Cleveland is losing another game, the Bengals seem to be catching hot again, and the Ravens are now viewed as a Top 5 team in the NFL again. Fan confidence in the Cardinals was at 79% after they lost to the Ravens last week. The percentages are about fan expectations at times; despite Arizona's record, fans must see the building blocks for the future.

We asked two other questions this week. The first was, “Who should start at quarterback between P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson?” 71% of fans voted for DTR. Head coach Kevin Stefanski actually made the announcement on Thursday that Walker will be getting the start again if Watson can't go, meaning we will have basically watched a month of Walker as our quarterback. Can he finally go turnover-free?

The other question asked what you expect the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals to be. 89% of fans expect a win, but most of those fans expect it to be a close game instead of a dominant one. I think this should be a dominant win.

On a national level, fans are picking the Browns to defeat the Cardinals this Sunday.

