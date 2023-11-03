Daily Dawg Chow 11/3: Browns gear up for Arizona

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report: 6 return to practice for Cleveland, curious Kyler Murray change (Jared Mueller) Not sure what to make of Murray’s designation but Browns improvements are exciting
- Browns sign 49ers offensive lineman, heightens Dawand Jones injury concern (Jared Mueller) Leroy Watson has not played in a game yet in the NFL
- Browns, Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report: 25 players listed, impacts Cleveland’s practice (Jared Mueller) 18 are Cleveland’s with 10 not practicing
- NFL Picks Week 9, and media picks for Cardinals vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 9 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Cardinals vs. Browns.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports (Arizona Sports) “Deshaun Watson returned to practice for the Cleveland Browns. The Arizona Cardinals were without Emari Demercado for a second-straight day”
- QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice in Week 9 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns will evaluate Watson throughout the week ahead of Sunday’s game.”
- Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns Release Updated Injury Report (Sports Illustrated) “ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns have released their second injury report of Week 9: ARIZONA CARDINALS. No limitations- Kyler Murray.”
- Status for Murray, Watson unknown as Cardinals, Browns meet with teams juggling quarterback issues (Associated Press) “As the teams get ready to play Sunday, there are few definitive answers about the quarterback situations for the Cardinals (1-7) or Browns (4-3).”
- Browns will run the ball alot this week (Youtube) Quincy Carrier projects the gameplan for the Cardinals
