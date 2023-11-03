Browns Schedule Week 9: Scouting the Arizona Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns are hoping that they can bounce back this weekend at home against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. Though both teams have been dealing with injuries to key players and offensive concerns, the Browns are in a great position to rebound before heading to Baltimore next week.

Like most teams, the Cardinals have displayed a few weaknesses throughout their first eight games of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals can’t throw the football

It’s no secret that Cleveland’s passing offense has been abysmal without Deshaun Watson at the helm, and the same goes for Arizona without Kyler Murray. As bad as the efficiency and productivity numbers have been for the Browns’ passing game in 2023, surprisingly, the Cardinals haven’t fared much better.

With Josh Dobbs as the starter, they averaged the fourth least passing yards per game, 180.9, just barely ahead of Watson/Dorian Thompson-Robinson/PJ Walker at 180.0.

Arizona can’t stop teams from converting on 3rd down

Opposing offenses have been able to convert 45.26% of their 3rd down attempts against this Arizona defense, which is currently ranked 30th in the league.

If you can’t consistently stop teams from marching down the field each week, there’s a good chance that you aren’t winning many football games. At 1-7 on the season, the Cardinals appear to be proof of that.

Teams have been able to run all over this defense

On top of their inability to get off the field on 3rd downs, they’ve also been horrid against the run. They’re currently allowing teams to rush for 130.6 yards per game, which is ranked 25th.

This doesn’t bode well for them against Cleveland and their top-10-ranked rushing offense on Sunday.

