Browns Friday practice: After practice updates on Watson, 3 OUT for Sunday

Browns vs Cardinals could have a far different look for Cleveland’s roster

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their final practice before facing the Arizona Cardinals with some encouraging news about QB Deshaun Watson. Similar to the Friday before the Indianapolis Colts game, Watson was taking reps as a starter Friday:

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive. As the Browns injury report has shown, there are concerns around the team’s roster for this week. Three players once again were not able to participate on Friday:

Based on Friday’s practice, it is likely that Watson will play on Sunday, barring a setback, and that Greg Newsome, David Bell and Alex Wright will not.

Update:

Watson does not have an injury designation while the above three are out and Dawand Jones is questionable:

We will have the full report from both teams in a few hours:

