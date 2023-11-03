Browns Friday practice: After practice updates on Watson, 3 OUT for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their final practice before facing the Arizona Cardinals with some encouraging news about QB Deshaun Watson. Similar to the Friday before the Indianapolis Colts game, Watson was taking reps as a starter Friday:

Deshaun Watson took all of the first-team snaps during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday. Nothing official yet on his game status, but nothing to indicate he won't be starting, either. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 3, 2023

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive. As the Browns injury report has shown, there are concerns around the team’s roster for this week. Three players once again were not able to participate on Friday:

Greg Newsome II (groin), David Bell (knee) and Alex Wright (knee) were the only #Browns players who weren't on the field Friday. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 3, 2023

Based on Friday’s practice, it is likely that Watson will play on Sunday, barring a setback, and that Greg Newsome, David Bell and Alex Wright will not.

Update:

Watson does not have an injury designation while the above three are out and Dawand Jones is questionable:

No game status for Deshaun Watson, which means he is playing.



D. Bell - out

D. Jones - questionable

G. Newsome - out

A. Wright - out#Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 3, 2023

We will have the full report from both teams in a few hours: