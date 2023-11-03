Browns, Cardinals final injury report: Kyler Murray up in the air, RB out for Arizona

When the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday, the teams’ franchise quarterbacks could both be on the field. QB Deshaun Watson will be starting for the Browns as he doesn’t have an injury designation after fully practicing on Friday.

QB Kyler Murray was taken off the injury report by the Cardinals on Thursday but is questionable for the game in what seems like gamesmanship by the visitors.

In all, five players are already ruled out while six others are questionable between the two teams:

Cleveland’s Final Injury Report

OL Dawand Jones - Shoulder - Questionable

WR David Bell - Knee - Out

CB Greg Newsome II - Groin - Out

DE Alex Wright - Knee - Out

Jones will be a true game-time decision while the other injuries will give a chance to a few rookies (Cedric Tillman, Isaiah McGuire, Cameron Mitchell) to make an impact in Week 9 after being inactive or mostly special teams much of the year.

Arizona’s Final Injury Report

OL Trystan Colon - Calf - Out

RB Emari Demercado - Toe - Out

LB Krys Barnes - Hamstring - Questionable

WR Greg Dortch - Ankle - Questionable

QB Kyler Murray - Knee - Questionable

DL Kevin Strong - Shoulder - Questionable

WR Michael Wilson - Shoulder - Questionable

Demercado has played well as a rookie with James Connor hurt. Wilson didn’t practice all week making him, along with Murray, the least likely to play between all of them.

If Murray can’t play, Arizona will need to elevate QB Jeff Driskel off the practice squad on Saturday to be Clayton Tune’s backup.