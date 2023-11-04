Browns-Cardinals DraftKings Week 9 prop bets: Bet on Elijah Moore getting more action

The Cleveland Browns are back home to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, November 5, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 11.5-point favorites against the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 9.

I was 2/3 in my prop bet picks against the Seahawks last week.

Cardinals vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Elijah Moore Over 36.5 Yards Receiving (-115)

The Browns trading Donovan Peoples-Jones opens up a few options. Do you take the over on Amari Cooper getting 56.5 yards? That is an attractive one too. Cedric Tillman might be the benefactor of DPJ’s departure, but he’s not on DraftKings’ odds list yet, and even if he was, it’s a crapshoot regarding whether Deshaun Watson would target him. We know he seems to like getting the ball to Elijah Moore, and if Moore gets some more reps too, I like chasing the over on 36.5 yards against a lackluster Cardinals defense.

Myles Garrett Over 0.75 Sack (-160)

Myles Garrett facing a rookie quarterback? Against an offensive line that doesn’t excel much? Check, and check. Note: the caveat is that they’ll try to get the ball out early. But if Arizona falls behind like I think they will, that will give Garrett enough opportunities for a sack.

The Cardinals offensive line hasn’t been great so far this season, Browns pass rush should be able to get after Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune early and often on Sunday #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/X9Q94U5cpq — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) November 2, 2023

Grant Delpit Over 4.5 Solo Tackes (+130)

Grant Delpit had had 5 or more solo tackles in 4 out of 7 games this season, and is the Browns’ leading tackler. I expect this to be a week where Delpit gets to utilize more of his aggressiveness in making tackles on passes that are thrown shy of the line to gain, much like we saw in Week 1 against the Bengals. I like the over here.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Cardinals.