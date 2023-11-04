Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/4/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Schedule Week 9: Scouting the Arizona Cardinals (Matt Wilson) - The Cleveland Browns are hoping that they can bounce back this weekend at home against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. Though both teams have been dealing with injuries to key players and offensive concerns, the Browns are in a great position to rebound before heading to Baltimore next week.
- Cardinals-Browns matchup: 3 players to watch (Curtiss Brown) - Cleveland’s defense could be in for a test again no matter who is at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.
- Browns vs Cardinals: How the Bidwell family became owners of the Cardinals franchise (Barry Shuck) - As the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals prepare to face off, it is interesting to look back at the history of the opponents.
- Browns vs. Cardinals: Week 9 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns welcome back quarterback Deshaun Watson as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
- 89% of Browns fans think Cleveland should beat Arizona, but wish DTR was starting (Chris Pokorny) - Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.
- Browns playoff hopes: Week 9 win not that helpful but loss is extremely harmful (Jared Mueller) - In Week 9, the Cleveland Browns must now find a way to win, no matter the form that it takes, much like the Pittsburgh Steelers did on Thursday night.
- Browns, Cardinals: Visitor’s starting quarterback a big question too (Barry Shuck) - There may be a clear picture now that Josh Dobbs has been traded.
- Browns, Cardinals final injury report: Kyler Murray up in the air, RB out for Arizona (Jared Mueller) - When the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday, the teams’ franchise quarterbacks could both be on the field. QB Deshaun Watson will be starting for the Browns as he doesn’t have an injury designation after fully practicing on Friday.
Cleveland Browns:
- Deshaun Watson to start Sunday vs. Cardinals, ‘comfortable, looks good’ (Browns Zone) - The Browns trust this time will be different. That quarterback Deshaun Watson will make it through the game. That he’ll be able to survive hits and falls. That he won’t have to return to the bench after less than a quarter. Watson will start Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday. He’s missed three games and most of a fourth with a strain in the right rotator cuff.
- Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune? Browns defense focus on Cardinals scheme, not necessarily QB (Beacon Journal) - Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray. Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune. Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been quiet about who will be his starting quarterback when they play the Browns on Sunday. Neither has taken a single snap this season as the Cardinals’ quarterback, with Murray only recently returning to practice after being on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury while Tune is a rookie fifth-round draft pick.
- What should Browns fans watch Sunday? Hint: It’s more than the QBs (Terry Pluto) - I don’t care who plays quarterback for the Browns Sunday: Deshaun Watson or P.J. Walker … Nor do I care who plays quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday: Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune … The Browns should win this game, period.
- How the Browns make their screen game work (cleveland.com) - The Browns offense was scuffling on Sunday when they fell behind to the Seahawks, 14-0. They went three-and-out on the game-opening drive and quarterback P.J. Walker was strip-sacked by linebacker Jordyn Brooks on the second drive. When the Browns were back on the field and sorely in need of an answer, they turned to one of the staples of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
NFL:
- OBJ still looking for first TD with Ravens (ESPN) - Struggling Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he’s focusing more on the pursuit of another Super Bowl ring than his lack of receptions.
- How the NFL Network became football media’s assignment editor (The Ringer) - We haven’t always treated the NFL’s schedule release as a national holiday. Twenty years after its inception, the league’s in-house media network continues to shape the way the sport is covered.
- Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards (NFL.com) - If Keenan Allen simply hits his career yards per game average, the wideout will become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
