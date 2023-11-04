Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/4/23)

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

Deshaun Watson to start Sunday vs. Cardinals, ‘comfortable, looks good’ (Browns Zone) - The Browns trust this time will be different. That quarterback Deshaun Watson will make it through the game. That he’ll be able to survive hits and falls. That he won’t have to return to the bench after less than a quarter. Watson will start Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday. He’s missed three games and most of a fourth with a strain in the right rotator cuff.

Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune? Browns defense focus on Cardinals scheme, not necessarily QB (Beacon Journal) - Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray. Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune. Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been quiet about who will be his starting quarterback when they play the Browns on Sunday. Neither has taken a single snap this season as the Cardinals’ quarterback, with Murray only recently returning to practice after being on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury while Tune is a rookie fifth-round draft pick.

What should Browns fans watch Sunday? Hint: It’s more than the QBs (Terry Pluto) - I don’t care who plays quarterback for the Browns Sunday: Deshaun Watson or P.J. Walker … Nor do I care who plays quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday: Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune … The Browns should win this game, period.

How the Browns make their screen game work (cleveland.com) - The Browns offense was scuffling on Sunday when they fell behind to the Seahawks, 14-0. They went three-and-out on the game-opening drive and quarterback P.J. Walker was strip-sacked by linebacker Jordyn Brooks on the second drive. When the Browns were back on the field and sorely in need of an answer, they turned to one of the staples of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

NFL:

