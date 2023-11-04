Browns vs Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune decision apparently made

When the Cleveland Browns face off with the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback matchup will be interesting to watch. One team will have their starter while the other is technically still up in the air.

The Browns will start QB Deshaun Watson while the Cardinals could either see franchise QB Kyler Murray return from his major knee injury or rookie 5th-round selection Clayton Tune making his first start.

Earlier Saturday morning, the betting line was set around 10 points in favor of Cleveland at home against a 1-7 Arizona team. Murray playing for the first time in 2023 or a rookie against the Browns defense being huge underdogs on the road makes sense.

Not, it seems, we know that Tune is the starter:

Cardinals’ rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland, per sources. pic.twitter.com/KxgPD2YBYe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2023

That has led the betting line to jump another one and a half point.

The 6’3” Tune played five seasons of college at Houston, throwing 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions including an impressive 40 TD, 10 INT fifth year.

When the Cardinals make a decision about practice squad elevations, we should get more confirmation as Jeff Driskel would need to be elevated if Murray is inactive.