Browns vs. Cardinals: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

Which cities get to watch the game on TV? What uniforms will the Browns wear? And a little bit of history between the two teams.

By Chris Pokorny
The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 9 today against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
  • TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
  • Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 5% chance of rain. 8 MPH winds from the Northwest.
  • Odds: Browns by 11, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 38

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns’ uniform will be brown jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.
  • Here is the Week 9 poster for the Browns vs. Cardinals game:

Connections

  • Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters (player, 2007-09) and running backs coach Stump Mitchell (same role, 2013-16) are both former Cardinals.
  • Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (quarterbacks coach, 2020, 22) and OL Hjalte Froholdt (2021-22) are former Browns.
  • Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork spent the 2022 season as the Browns’ Bill Wilis Coaching Fellow.
  • Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is a Cleveland native.

History

  • The Browns have a 2-6 record against the Cardinals since 1999.
  • The last time these two teams met was on October 17, 2021, when the Browns were blown out by the Cardinals 37-14 in Cleveland. Funny enough, Donovan Peoples-Jones had two first-half touchdowns in that game, including a Hail Mary at the end of the first half.

