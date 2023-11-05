Browns vs. Cardinals: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 9 today against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 5% chance of rain. 8 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Browns by 11, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 38
TV Distribution Map
The game will be televised on CBS.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns’ uniform will be brown jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.
⚪️ got our threads ready for Sunday! pic.twitter.com/zQMtHRZdzO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023
- Here is the Week 9 poster for the Browns vs. Cardinals game:
ready to take flight pic.twitter.com/xzUFdZtfkl— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023
Connections
- Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters (player, 2007-09) and running backs coach Stump Mitchell (same role, 2013-16) are both former Cardinals.
- Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (quarterbacks coach, 2020, 22) and OL Hjalte Froholdt (2021-22) are former Browns.
- Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork spent the 2022 season as the Browns’ Bill Wilis Coaching Fellow.
- Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is a Cleveland native.
History
- The Browns have a 2-6 record against the Cardinals since 1999.
- The last time these two teams met was on October 17, 2021, when the Browns were blown out by the Cardinals 37-14 in Cleveland. Funny enough, Donovan Peoples-Jones had two first-half touchdowns in that game, including a Hail Mary at the end of the first half.
