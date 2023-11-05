Browns vs. Cardinals: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 9 today against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 5% chance of rain. 8 MPH winds from the Northwest.

53 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 5% chance of rain. 8 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: Browns by 11, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 11, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 38

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns’ uniform will be brown jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.

⚪️ got our threads ready for Sunday! pic.twitter.com/zQMtHRZdzO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023

Here is the Week 9 poster for the Browns vs. Cardinals game:

ready to take flight pic.twitter.com/xzUFdZtfkl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023

Connections

Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters (player, 2007-09) and running backs coach Stump Mitchell (same role, 2013-16) are both former Cardinals.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (quarterbacks coach, 2020, 22) and OL Hjalte Froholdt (2021-22) are former Browns.

Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork spent the 2022 season as the Browns' Bill Wilis Coaching Fellow.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is a Cleveland native.

