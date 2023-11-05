Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/5/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Jim Schwartz: ‘Physical defense starts with run defense’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland defensive coordinator feeling the frustration as the defense has been struggling to stop the run.
- Browns vs. Cardinals NFL Week 9 Preview and Prediction - Cleveland should rip Arizona to shreds (Chris Pokorny) - The Browns’ defense has lapsed over the past few games, but this should be another game where they impose their will.
- Browns elevate WR James Proche II to the active roster (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns made a minor roster transaction on Saturday with the elevation of wide receiver/kick returner James Proche II to the active roster. It is a quick ascension for Proche as he just signed with the team’s practice squad on Tuesday in the wake of the trade that sent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.
- Browns, Cardinals matchup: 3 things to watch (Curtiss Brown) - Cardinals Clayton Tune vs Browns defense could be interesting.
- Browns-Cardinals DraftKings Week 9 prop bets (Chris Pokorny) - With the Browns trading Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore is worth a bet this week.
- Browns vs Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune decision apparently made (Jared Mueller) - When the Cleveland Browns face off with the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback matchup will be interesting to watch.
- Scouting how Cleveland can lock down the worst team in football in our Q&A with Revenge of the Birds (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals. To help preview a few topics from the Cardinals’ perspective, we reached out to Seth Cox from Revenge of the Birds and exchanged five questions with him.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns defense looking to ‘take it more personal’ stopping the run against Cardinals (Beacon Journal) - The Browns didn’t exactly open the season dodging some of the best running backs in the AFC. Over the first three weeks, they saw the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najee Harris and the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry. Even after playing those three backs, the Browns defense was second in the league allowing just 52 rushing yards a game.
- Browns vs. Cardinals storylines, and how they might turn out (cleveland.com) - After two straight weeks on the road, the Browns return home and will face the 1-7 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. But Cleveland (4-3) isn’t taking the opponent lightly, no matter what their record says.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins is early MVP for rescuing struggling offense (Browns Zone) - All the votes are in for my personal choice for the Browns’ most valuable player this season. He’s last on the team in tackles, last in interceptions, last in sacks, last in touchdowns scored, last in touchdown passes, last in touchdowns rushing and/or receiving, last in fumbles caused and/or recovered and last in autograph requests. He’s Dustin “The Toe” Hopkins, and you don’t want to know what the Browns’ record would be this year without his right foot.
- What’s up with Deshaun Watson’s shoulder? What are the Browns’ QB plans? (Terry Pluto) - Deshaun Watson is ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals. No, he’s not … Yes he is … maybe.
- 3 Questions for the Browns ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals (clevelandbrowns.com) - QB Deshaun Watson is back in the starting lineup. The offense has their general back and will look for an operational game Sunday against the Cardinals. Here are three questions heading into Sunday’s Week 9 matchup.
NFL:
- Bears, new DE Montez Sweat agree to contract extension ahead of Saints game (Chicago Sun-Times) - Bears general manager Ryan Poles said when he introduced defensive end Montez Sweat that he was working on a contract extension “now.” That deal is done. Sweat agreed to a four-year contract through 2027 on Saturday, a source said, which secures him with the Bears through 2027. ESPN reported it is worth $98 million with $72.9 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player on the team.
- Aidan O’Connell ready for promotion as Raiders’ starting QB (ESPN) - More than a few eyebrows were raised when quarterback Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick this past April, showed up for his first day with the Las Vegas Raiders wearing a jersey adorned with the No. 4.
- Giants place Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve (giants.com) - The Giants will have two placekickers when they arrive at Allegiant Stadium and will likely decide which one or if both will kick tomorrow against the Las Vegas Raiders shortly before gametime.
