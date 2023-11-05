Browns, Cardinals early Sunday AM injury update: Arizona likely without another offensive player

When practice started for Week 9 of the NFL season, injuries galore littered the Cleveland Browns reports. For the Arizona Cardinals, the list was shorter but there were still some concerns.

For both teams, the quarterback position was the biggest one to watch with questions about whether Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray would return for the game. Watson missed one full game but has only played a few snaps since Week 3 while Murray is rehabbing from knee surgery.

Watson will return while Murray will remain on the PUP list for this week.

The Browns vs Cardinals final injury report had one home team player questionable while the visitors from Arizona listed five including Murray. For Cleveland, OL Dawand Jones’ status is still up in the air but the team not elevating an offensive lineman is a good sign.

For the Cardinals, it looks like another offensive player will also miss the game with rookie WR Michael Wilson’s shoulder keeping him out:

Sources: #AZCardinals rookie WR Michael Wilson, listed as questionable (shoulder), is not expected to play Sunday vs the #Browns.



Wilson already has 25/401/2 this season and his 16 YPC rank in the top 10 of all NFL wide receivers. He should be back next week. @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/8XTCU934n1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 5, 2023

The report is not a surprise as Wilson has not practiced at all this week but, along with Murray and RB Emari Demercado, is another hit to a weak unit. In eight games, the third-round receiver has 25 receptions for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson is fifth among rookie wide receivers in receiving yards this season.

After team leader Marquise Brown’s 416 yards, the next receiver after Wilson is Rondale Moore with just 123 and Zach Pascal with 19. Tight ends Trey McBride and Zach Ertz are the only other pass catchers with more than 150 yards this year.

Official inactive reports come out at 11:30 AM but, given the time change, it may feel like we are waiting forever for official word on the six questionable players.

How important do you think Jones is to today’s game?