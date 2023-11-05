Photo: Midfield Brownie the Elf gets another makeover for Week 9

For some Cleveland Browns fans, Brownie the Elf is an integral part of the team and history. For others, the elf is not tough enough to represent a team playing football (although many mascots aren’t exactly tough looking around the league).

Nonetheless, Brownie seems likely to stick around as he’s been at the 50-yard line of the team’s stadium the last two years. The last time we saw the midfield logo, Brownie was “iced out” in all-white to go with the team’s white helmets.

In Week 9, Brownie gets a camouflage makeover for Salute to Service week:

Browns Player Personnel & Football Operations Process Manager Joy Tapajcik is the team’s Salute to Service nominee:

Joy is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and government. Before joining the Cleveland Browns in her current role, Joy spent nearly a decade in Naval Intelligence. As part of her last tour in the Navy, Joy was selected to be a flag aide for two different admirals, which served as a great learning experience for both her personal leadership and philosophy. Flag Aides are assigned to enable admirals to perform their official duties more effectively, proving to be a challenging but highly rewarding duty. Joy has brought this passion for leadership development to the Browns and has taken lead in organizing management training sessions to include Veteran presentations to the football operations departments heads. She is also working on two different military community internship initiatives for 2024. She is actively involved in Soldiers to Sidelines, which provides coaching certification to service members and veterans and integrates them into the community as coaches.

Last year, OL Wyatt Teller was Cleveland’s Salute to Service nominee.