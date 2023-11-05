The biggest stories for the Cleveland Browns versus Arizona Cardinals revolved around the quarterback position. Early in the week, there was a chance that Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray could play in Week 9.

There was also a chance the neither could give it a go.

As the week wore on, clarity began to set in with Watson playing while Murray remained on the PUP list.

In the final injury report, Cleveland ruled out:

WR David Bell

DE Alex Wright

CB Greg Newsome II

While Arizona ruled out:

RB Emari Demercado

OL Trystan Colon

Now, with just 90 minutes until the game starts, we have the official inactive reports for both teams:

Browns Inactives

Bell

Wright

Newsome

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (emergency 3rd QB)

DT Siaki Ika

OL Leroy Watson

The good news for Cleveland is that OL Dawand Jones, their one questionable player, will be on the field today.

Cardinals Inactives

Demercado

Colon

CB Kei’Trel Clark

WR Michael Wilson

S Qwuantrezz Knight

LB Jesse Luketa

TE Blake Whiteheart

Wilson being out, along with Demercado and Murray, is a blow to an already struggling offense.