The biggest stories for the Cleveland Browns versus Arizona Cardinals revolved around the quarterback position. Early in the week, there was a chance that Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray could play in Week 9.
There was also a chance the neither could give it a go.
As the week wore on, clarity began to set in with Watson playing while Murray remained on the PUP list.
In the final injury report, Cleveland ruled out:
- WR David Bell
- DE Alex Wright
- CB Greg Newsome II
While Arizona ruled out:
- RB Emari Demercado
- OL Trystan Colon
Now, with just 90 minutes until the game starts, we have the official inactive reports for both teams:
Browns Inactives
- Bell
- Wright
- Newsome
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (emergency 3rd QB)
- DT Siaki Ika
- OL Leroy Watson
The good news for Cleveland is that OL Dawand Jones, their one questionable player, will be on the field today.
Cardinals Inactives
- Demercado
- Colon
- CB Kei’Trel Clark
- WR Michael Wilson
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- LB Jesse Luketa
- TE Blake Whiteheart
Wilson being out, along with Demercado and Murray, is a blow to an already struggling offense.
