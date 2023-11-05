 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Cardinals Inactives: Dawand Jones, Michael Wilson official injury decisions

Most of the decisions were seemingly made by Saturday

By Jared Mueller
new
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

The biggest stories for the Cleveland Browns versus Arizona Cardinals revolved around the quarterback position. Early in the week, there was a chance that Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray could play in Week 9.

There was also a chance the neither could give it a go.

As the week wore on, clarity began to set in with Watson playing while Murray remained on the PUP list.

In the final injury report, Cleveland ruled out:

  • WR David Bell
  • DE Alex Wright
  • CB Greg Newsome II

While Arizona ruled out:

  • RB Emari Demercado
  • OL Trystan Colon

Now, with just 90 minutes until the game starts, we have the official inactive reports for both teams:

Browns Inactives

  • Bell
  • Wright
  • Newsome
  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (emergency 3rd QB)
  • DT Siaki Ika
  • OL Leroy Watson

The good news for Cleveland is that OL Dawand Jones, their one questionable player, will be on the field today.

Cardinals Inactives

  • Demercado
  • Colon
  • CB Kei’Trel Clark
  • WR Michael Wilson
  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • TE Blake Whiteheart

Wilson being out, along with Demercado and Murray, is a blow to an already struggling offense.

