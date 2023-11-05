Browns getting lucky? Watson’s pass off defender helmet to Cooper for a TD

Last week, the Cleveland Browns lost a game following a deflection off a defender’s helmet turned into an interception. This week, the Browns scored a touchdown on almost exactly the same play and deflection. QB Deshaun Watson’s pass hit the defender’s helmet but WR Amari Cooper was able to react and haul it in for a touchdown:

Might need to rethink throwing the quick slant to Cooper on the right side but Cleveland will take the 10-0 lead in the middle of the second quarter.