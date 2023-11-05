Dawand Jones leaves game but returns, Marquise Goodwin knocked out of game with concussion

Late in the second quarter, OL Jedrick Wills left the field injured for the Cleveland Browns against the Arizona Cardinals. Wills returned but two plays into the second half, OL Dawand Jones was injured with what looked like a right leg issue.

Jones was questionable going into the game with a shoulder issue.

Jones walked slowly off the field:

Walking off the field with trainers into the medical tent. https://t.co/vRGV1k7Yxs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 5, 2023

OL James Hudson, who stepped in for Wills at left tackle, took over for Jones in the third quarter.

Update:

Jones returned on the next series.

On the next play, WR Marquise Goodwin got hit on a deep pass. He was helped off the field directly to the locker room. Two (assumed to be) trainers were supporting Goodwin all the way to the locker room.

Update

As expected, Goodwin is being evaluated for a concussion:

#Browns Marquise Goodwin is being evaluated for a concussion. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) November 5, 2023

Now ruled out for the game:

#Browns Marquise Goodwin is officially out. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) November 5, 2023

With Donovan Peoples-Jones traded away and David Bell hurt, there are not a lot of options at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Rookie Cedric Tillman and just signed James Proche are the only backups.

We will keep you up to date on both injuries as information becomes available.