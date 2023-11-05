 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dawand Jones leaves game but returns, Marquise Goodwin knocked out of game with concussion

Looked like a right leg, potentially knee, issue for the rookie, concussion concern for Goodwin

By Jared Mueller Updated
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Late in the second quarter, OL Jedrick Wills left the field injured for the Cleveland Browns against the Arizona Cardinals. Wills returned but two plays into the second half, OL Dawand Jones was injured with what looked like a right leg issue.

Jones was questionable going into the game with a shoulder issue.

Jones walked slowly off the field:

OL James Hudson, who stepped in for Wills at left tackle, took over for Jones in the third quarter.

Update:

Jones returned on the next series.

On the next play, WR Marquise Goodwin got hit on a deep pass. He was helped off the field directly to the locker room. Two (assumed to be) trainers were supporting Goodwin all the way to the locker room.

Update

As expected, Goodwin is being evaluated for a concussion:

Now ruled out for the game:

With Donovan Peoples-Jones traded away and David Bell hurt, there are not a lot of options at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Rookie Cedric Tillman and just signed James Proche are the only backups.

We will keep you up to date on both injuries as information becomes available.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...