Post-game update on Jed Wills' leg injury after being carted off the field

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with a lot of injuries this year and that has continued in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. OL Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills both left the game with injuries before returning. WR Marquise Goodwin left the game with a concussion.

In the third quarter, Wills was once again injured.

Wills reacted significantly when the play ended and was holding his right leg and pounding the ground.

Quickly, the injury cart was brought on the field and an air cast was placed on his leg:

Almost entire team off sideline as Wills is being loaded on cart. Right leg in air cast. https://t.co/kVblWdfN5m — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 5, 2023

Wills was ruled out almost immediately by the team with a knee injury.

Update after the game:

Source says the fear is a right knee injury for Jed Wills that could threaten the rest of his season https://t.co/SEL1EqNIWe — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 5, 2023

OL James Hudson will step in as Wills’ replacement. Earlier in the game, Hudson played snaps at left and right tackle due to Wills and Jones leaving with injuries.

We will keep you up to date with any details related to Wills' injury but, based on initial reactions, Cleveland may have lost their second starting tackle for a significant amount of time. Jack Conklin was lost early in the year.