 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Obvious facemask penalty missed on Kareem Hunt run

Won’t impact the game’s results but just a bad no call

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have stopped the Arizona Cardinals offense and had their own offense do enough to take a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter. While this play won’t impact anything, somehow the officials missed this obvious facemask penalty:

This season, it seems that the Browns have mostly been on the receiving end of calls from officials but it doesn’t excuse these missed calls.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...