Video: Obvious facemask penalty missed on Kareem Hunt run

The Cleveland Browns have stopped the Arizona Cardinals offense and had their own offense do enough to take a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter. While this play won’t impact anything, somehow the officials missed this obvious facemask penalty:

How do you miss this call? He literally spins him around and then yanks him backwards by his face mask! pic.twitter.com/Q3nhIoomXP — TCB (@TenCentBeers) November 5, 2023

This season, it seems that the Browns have mostly been on the receiving end of calls from officials but it doesn’t excuse these missed calls.