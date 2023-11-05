 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Deshaun Watson’s best throw as a Browns QB for big Amari Cooper gain

A long throw and a perfect placement from Watson to Cooper

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have totally controlled the game against the Arizona Cardinals but the biggest concern for the team is QB Deshaun Watson moving forward. Watson had a few bad throws and a few exciting ones but this one to WR Amari Cooper is probably his best as a member of the Browns:

Up 27-0 in the fourth quarter, Cleveland will move to 5-3 in 2023 with this win.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...