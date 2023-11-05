Video: Deshaun Watson’s best throw as a Browns QB for big Amari Cooper gain

The Cleveland Browns have totally controlled the game against the Arizona Cardinals but the biggest concern for the team is QB Deshaun Watson moving forward. Watson had a few bad throws and a few exciting ones but this one to WR Amari Cooper is probably his best as a member of the Browns:

on a ROPE! can't toss it any better than that #AZvsCLE on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/xZEN4yve5U — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2023

Up 27-0 in the fourth quarter, Cleveland will move to 5-3 in 2023 with this win.