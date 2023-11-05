Browns open as 5 point underdogs to the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 10 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 40.

The Browns (5-3) are coming off of a 27-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals. The game featured the return of Deshaun Watson, who was shaky at times, but started to find a rhythm with his downfield passes, including a 49-yard strike to WR Amari Cooper in stride. The defense held Arizona to less than 60 yards of offense and forced 3 turnovers and had 7 sacks. We know the Browns’ defense is capable of that, but it’s one thing to face the worst team in football, and another thing to expect it against their upcoming re-match against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens (7-2) are coming off of a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks — the same Seahawks who just beat the Browns the previous week. The Ravens had lost to the Colts and Steelers on the bookends of having beaten Cleveland in Week 4 by a score of 28-3, but that was when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was thrust into the lineup with no practice. Since their last loss to Pittsburgh, the Ravens have found their groove by winning four straight games; that includes dominating both the Lions (38-6) and Seahawks (37-3). It is a huge game for the Browns to get back in the mix for contending for the AFC North lead.

