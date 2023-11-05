Browns Myles Garrett gets huge reaction at Cavs game

With the Cleveland Browns taking care of business at home against the Arizona Cardinals, DE Myles Garrett could enjoy his evening in Northeast Ohio any way he wanted. He wanted to check out his other team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he bought into as a minority owner last week.

With the huge victory on the field today and news of his commitment to stay in Ohio after his playing days, Garrett got a huge ovation from the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday night:

Myles Garrett gets an insane ovation at the Cavs game pic.twitter.com/DPOtYSb9uH — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 5, 2023

Much like Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, Garrett has integrated himself into the Cleveland community well. Always love to see it.