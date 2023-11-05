 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns Myles Garrett gets huge reaction at Cavs game

Cleveland Cavaliers newest minority owner was sitting courtside

By Jared Mueller
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With the Cleveland Browns taking care of business at home against the Arizona Cardinals, DE Myles Garrett could enjoy his evening in Northeast Ohio any way he wanted. He wanted to check out his other team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he bought into as a minority owner last week.

With the huge victory on the field today and news of his commitment to stay in Ohio after his playing days, Garrett got a huge ovation from the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday night:

Much like Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, Garrett has integrated himself into the Cleveland community well. Always love to see it.

