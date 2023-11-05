Daily Dawg Chow 11/6: Defense dominates, DeShaun Watson looks great, 27-0 win

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns cruise past the Cardinals in Watson’s return, shut out Arizona 27-0 (Chris Pokorny) The Cardinals were the worst team in football heading into the game, and Cleveland’s defense didn’t let them have an inch.
- Brownies & Frownies as Browns dominate: Cleveland’s defense shuts out Arizona 27-0 (Barry Shuck) Browns vs Cardinals produces lot of Brownies, few Frownies
- Browns open as 5 point underdogs to the Ravens (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 40 for the game.
- Video: Deshaun Watson’s best throw as a Browns QB for big Amari Cooper gain (Jared Mueller) A long throw and a perfect placement from Watson to Cooper
More Cleveland Browns news:
- “I take every matchup personal”: Denzel Ward performance against Cardinals (clevelandbrowns.com) “Ward caught his second interception this season guarding Brown in the second quarter. Cardinals QB Clayton Tune tried to connect with Brown on a slant route, but he was intercepted by Ward, who was in zone coverage. Yet, he kept his eyes on Brown the entire time.”
- Cardinals 0-27 Browns (Nov 5, 2023) Game Recap (ESPN) “Expert recap and game analysis of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game from November 5, 2023 on ESPN.”
- Cardinals QB Clayton Tune sacked 7 times in loss to Cleveland Browns (AZ Central) “The Arizona Cardinals are still looking for their second win of the season after a 27-0 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.”
- Deshaun Watson Provided Glimpse Of Full Potential Of Browns Offense (Sports Illustrated) “In his first full game since injuring his shoulder in Week 3, Watson delivered a 219-yard, two touchdown performance in a Browns win.”
- Browns dominate Cardinals on both sides of the ball (Youtube) Quincy Carrier recaps the Browns’ dominating performance on Sunday
