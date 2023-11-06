Jed Wills injury: Significant, positive update on Monday

That the Cleveland Browns are 5-3 this season, with a reasonable chance to have won one or two more games already, is amazing given the level of play at quarterback and injuries. When OT Jedrick Wills went down with a knee injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg, it seemed the injury luck continued to be terrible.

Already this season, the Browns have lost Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin for the year. Not only were both huge parts of the team’s rushing attack but also stalwarts of the entire offense.

As QB Deshaun Watson started to show signs of life in Week 9, Wills’ injury was assumed to be another season-ender.

Monday morning, HC Kevin Stefanski gave us a positive Wills update:

#Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will go on injured reserve with an MCL injury in his right knee, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday. Not season-ending. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 6, 2023

Being placed on injured reserve means Wills will miss at least the next four games but have a chance to return for the team’s stretch run. Stefanski noted that James Hudson III was the “next man up” but would not disclose if he would be the team’s starting left tackle in Week 10.

Based on this report, Wills could be back for the last couple of games of the season before, hopefully, a playoff run:

#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises Sunday — injuries that are expected sideline him roughly six weeks, per sources.



Wills will go on injured reserve. But good news overall: Wills should return this season. pic.twitter.com/Drq9Bv9Lrk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2023

Stefanski also confirmed that WR Marquise Goodwin is in the league’s concussion protocol.

Without Wills, Dawand Jones and Hudson will start but on which side is still to be determined. Leroy Watson was signed off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad while Alex Leatherwood and Geron Christian are on Cleveland’s practice unit.

The Browns, like most teams, will be searching for more offensive line help with Wills’ stint on injured reserve but may not find a lot of options.