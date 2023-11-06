Monday Night Football, Week 9: Chargers vs. Jets betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 9 of the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New York Jets. It has been a somewhat disappointing start to the season for the Chargers, although they have faced aome stiff competition. The Jets, meanwhile, have played tough defense and grinded out some games with Zach Wilson. The Jets have won three straight games, and seem to be finding a way, while the Chargers don't have that clutch factor. Jets 23, Chargers 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are 3 point favorites against the Jets.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.