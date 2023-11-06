 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9 - Cedric Tillman, James Hudson see increased roles

Deshaun Watson receives a solid grade from PFF too.

By Chris Pokorny
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Week 9 Offensive Snap Counts

Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Deshaun Watson 67 92% 19-of-30 (63.3%) for 219 yards, 2 TD. 3 rushes, 22 yards.
QB P.J. Walker 6 8% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Jerome Ford 47 64% 20 carries, 44 yards (2.2 YPC). 5 catches, 33 yards (7 targets).
RB Kareem Hunt 21 29% 14 carries, 38 yards (2.7 YPC), 1 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
RB Pierre Strong 5 7% 3 carries, 9 yards (3.0 YPC). 1 catch, -7 yards (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Amari Cooper 58 79% 5 catches, 139 yards (5 targets), 1 TD.
WR Charles Tillman 54 74% 1 catch, 3 yards (1 target).
WR Elijah Moore 45 62% 2 catches, 14 yards (2 targets).
WR Marquise Goodwin 8 11% 0 catches (2 targets).
WR James Proche 6 8% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 56 77% 4 catches, 26 yards (6 targets), 1 TD.
TE Harrison Bryant 24 33% No stats registered.
TE Jordan Akins 19 26% 1 catch, 11 yards (3 targets).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Joel Bitonio 73 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 73 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 73 100%
OL Dawand Jones 72 99%
OL James Hudson 39 53%
OL Jedrick Wills 39 53%
OL Nick Harris 18 25%
  • QB: We'll call this an encouraging game for Deshaun Watson, although you still have that asterisk that it was against a terrible defense. However, the thing I liked to see was that Watson’s deep ball was as good as it's looked since putting on a Browns uniform, and he had several key runs. Watson was the Browns' second-highest graded player by PFF this week, grading out to a 78.5.
  • RB: The reps worked out so that it wasn't really a three-headed monster this week, as Jerome Ford had the bulk of the snaps, followed by Kareem Hunt. The Browns' yards per carry wasn't high this week, despite Arizona having a bad run defense. Ford also caught several passes, including two swing passes from Watson.
  • WR: Rookie Cedric Tillman got the amount of reps that Donovan Peoples-Jones would have gotten, but still the same type of production in the sense that he really wasn't targeted. Watson put the ball on the money twice to Marquise Goodwin, but the receiver couldn't come down with either and suffered a head injury on the second one. Also, this was another heck of a game by Amari Cooper. I'm still thanking the Cowboys for trading him to Cleveland for next to nothing.
  • TE: Other than David Njoku, the tight ends have been a non-factor. Jordan Akins couldn't haul in a low pass on a fourth down attempt.
  • OL: Cleveland got some good news on Monday, when it was revealed that Jedrick Wills' knee injury should only keep him out for a month. James Hudson stepped in at left tackle in his place, and the two coincidentally played an identical number of snaps. With the tackles banged up, the guards came through with PFF grading Wyatt Teller (78.8) and Joel Bitonio (75.4) solidly.

