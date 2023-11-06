 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns defenses have had 2 of the top 7 performances since 1981 according to analytics

Cleveland’s defense under Jim Schwartz hasn’t been perfect but it has been impressive

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns shut out the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2023 regular season. While DC Jim Schwartz’s unit hasn’t been perfect, they have put up some interesting and historic performances. The 27-0 victory was just another feather in the cap of the Browns defense.

So far this season they have:

Week 9 was just another example of how impressive the Browns defense is. According to Next Gen Stats, they had the highest success rate in a game since 2016 and are currently holding the best success rate for a season in that timeframe:

In another piece of data, DVOA, Cleveland’s defense has had two of the best performance since 1981:

The unit now gets a chance to avenge an earlier defeat to the Baltimore Ravens when they gave up 28 points. The defense is hoping that a Deshaun Watson-led offense can help make things easier on them than the one Dorian Thompson-Robinson quarterbacked in Week 4.

For long-time Browns fans, it is always fun to see the 1989 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers on any chart or graph.

Does any data about the Browns success on defense surprise you?

