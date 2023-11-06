Browns defenses have had 2 of the top 7 performances since 1981 according to analytics

The Cleveland Browns shut out the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2023 regular season. While DC Jim Schwartz’s unit hasn’t been perfect, they have put up some interesting and historic performances. The 27-0 victory was just another feather in the cap of the Browns defense.

So far this season they have:

Week 9 was just another example of how impressive the Browns defense is. According to Next Gen Stats, they had the highest success rate in a game since 2016 and are currently holding the best success rate for a season in that timeframe:

The Browns defense allowed 59 net yards on 48 plays in Week 9, recording the highest defensive success rate (87.5%) in a game in the NGS era.



The Browns have recorded a 69.4% defensive success rate this season, the only defense over 64% since 2016.#AZvsCLE | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/kmNVsqGCIa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 5, 2023

In another piece of data, DVOA, Cleveland’s defense has had two of the best performance since 1981:

The Cleveland #Browns had the seventh-best defensive game since 1981 by DVOA when they beat the Cardinals yesterday.



The best game ever was the 1991 Eagles holding a powerful Triplets Cowboys offense to 90 yards with 11 sacks and 4 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/69679dOlRv — Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) November 6, 2023

The unit now gets a chance to avenge an earlier defeat to the Baltimore Ravens when they gave up 28 points. The defense is hoping that a Deshaun Watson-led offense can help make things easier on them than the one Dorian Thompson-Robinson quarterbacked in Week 4.

For long-time Browns fans, it is always fun to see the 1989 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers on any chart or graph.

Does any data about the Browns success on defense surprise you?