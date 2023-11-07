 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 11/7: Jed Wills injury not as bad as originally feared, and the defense was incredible Sunday

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: NOV 05 Cardinals at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...