Daily Dawg Chow 11/7: Jed Wills injury not as bad as originally feared, and the defense was incredible Sunday

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9 - The amount of good PFF grades is insane (Chris Pokorny) Every Browns defender was able to feast on Clayton Tune and the Cardinals.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 9 - Cedric Tillman, James Hudson see increased roles (Chris Pokorny) Deshaun Watson receives a solid grade from PFF too.
- Jed Wills injury: Significant, positive update on Monday (Jared Mueller) The worst was feared for the Browns left tackle when he got injured
- Browns defenses have had 2 of the top 7 performances since 1981 according to analytics (Jared Mueller) Cleveland’s defense under Jim Schwartz hasn’t been perfect but it has been impressive
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Watson’s solid game in return has Browns hoping injury and distractions are behind them (Associated Press) “Watson’s return to the field was just what the Browns (5-3) needed after more than a month of uncertainty, speculation and concern about a right shoulder injury for their quarterback that was threatening to derail their season.”
- Browns Create Eye-Popping Home Field Advantage at Cleveland Browns Stadium (Sports Illustrated) “In Stefanski’s 3.5 years as the Browns head coach, he has compiled a home record of 20-10 at home all while having to continually shuffle the deck at quarterback.”
- Cleveland Browns T Jedrick Wills to go on IR with MCL injury (ESPN) “Stefanski said the injury would not end Wills’ season. The IR designation means he will miss at least four games, so the soonest he could be eligible to return would be Week 14 against Jacksonville.”
- Mike Polk Jr. looks at the last time the Cleveland Browns shut out another NFL team (WKYC) “3News’ Mike Polk Jr. shares what life was like the last time the Cleveland Browns shut out their opponent in a regular season game.”
- Defense stands tall as Browns blank hapless Cardinals (Reuters) “The Cleveland Browns ran roughshod over rookie quarterback Clayton Tune and blanked the visiting Arizona Cardinals 27-0 on Sunday.”
