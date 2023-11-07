Browns roster: Tackle reportedly signed from practice squad to take Jed Wills spot

“If the season ended today” is a fun conversation when the Cleveland Browns are slotted to make the playoffs through nine weeks of the 2023 NFL season. With the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers next up on the Browns schedule, those conversations will become more meaningful in a couple of weeks.

That Cleveland is 5-3, with the second-best odds to make the postseason in the AFC North, despite losing Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin for the season and having quarterback issues is close to amazing.

Most thought OL Jedrick Wills would join Chubb and Conklin on the sideline for the year after a Week 9 injury. Good, not great, news came on Monday that Wills should return but would go on injured reserve and miss at least four games.

To take Wills’ roster spot, and provide depth, the Browns are reportedly signing OL Geron Christian off of their practice squad to the 53-man roster:

Christian was signed a week ago to the practice unit. As we shared, Christian was a third-round pick in 2018 and last played with the Houston Texans in 2023.

While HC Kevin Stefanski was a little vague, James Hudson III is expected to start at left tackle while rookie Dawand Jones remains on the right side. It is possible they could be switched but that seems like a risky proposition.

Leroy Watson, signed late last week, and Christian will be the team’s backup tackles on the 53-man roster.

How worried are you about the tackle positions going into this tough two-game stretch?