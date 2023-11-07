Browns roster moves: 2 go on IR among 8 moves on Tuesday

A series of injuries may end up being the story of the season for the Cleveland Browns but, so far, the team has found a way to overcome them on its way to a 5-3 record. The latest big concern was when OL Jedrick Wills went down in Week 9. While the injury wasn’t as severe as expected, Wills will go on the injured reserve list for at least four weeks.

OL Geron Christian was signed to the team’s active roster to take Wills’ spot.

Tuesday, the Browns roster moves confirmed the Wills and Christian news but included rookie CB Cameron Mitchell also being placed on IR. Mitchell is out for at least four games with a hamstring issue.

CB Greg Newsome II missed Week 9 with an injury which could leave the defense a little shorthanded if he can’t go again this week.

With Mitchell’s open roster spot, Cleveland signed WR James Proche II, like Christian, off their practice squad.

GM Andrew Berry also waived TE Devin Asiasi from the practice group while adding WR Trinity Benson, safety Vincent Gray and OL Justin Murray.

Berry has always liked to make adjustments to the bottom of his 53-man roster and practice squad but injuries, starting with RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin, have led to a wide variety of roster moves this year.