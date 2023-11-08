Browns Reacts Week 10 - Will Cleveland get revenge on Baltimore?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Browns got back on track in Week 9, with their defense playing lights out again and Deshaun Watson returning to action and getting his deep ball on track. However, all of that came against the worst team in football — a win is a win, but what matters most is what happens this week against the Ravens.

That’s why we’re sticking with one other question besides the confidence poll: “What do you expect the outcome of Browns vs. Ravens to be?” The Ravens have jumped the power rankings after several very dominant victories, including over the Lions and the Seahawks. Can Cleveland make a statement and take back control of the AFC North?