Daily Dawg Chow 11/8: Cleveland Browns make a number of roster moves on Tuesday

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns roster moves: 2 go on IR among 8 moves on Tuesday (Jared Mueller) Jedrick Wills was not a surprise but Cameron Mitchell to Browns injured reserve was
- Browns roster: Tackle reportedly signed from practice squad to take Jed Wills spot (Jared Mueller) Geron Christian joined the team last week
- Browns playoff hopes: 2nd best odds in AFC North by two different metrics (Jared Mueller) Baltimore Ravens are close to a lock for playoffs and division title
- AFC North Week 9 in Review: Winners everywhere but how? (Curtiss Brown) All four teams are seeded in the AFC playoffs
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche to the active roster (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad.”
- Myles Garrett Wants To Spend His Whole Career With Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Myles Garrett joined Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show Tuesday morning. and was asked about spending his entire career with the Cleveland Browns.”
- Browns Playoff Picture: Can Cleveland win the AFC North? (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland would be on the road to Jacksonville if the playoffs started today, where they would take on the Jaguars, who are just one game ahead of them. Cleveland is the No. 6 seed right now with all four AFC North teams having a spot.”
- Browns-Ravens Odds, Moneyline and Trends – Sunday, November 12, 2023 (OddsShopper) “The Baltimore Ravens are favored in this matchup with -245 odds for the money line and -136 odds for the -4.5 spread on DraftKings. The Cleveland Browns are +5.5 point underdogs, with -104 odds and +200 odds for the moneyline in this matchup vs the Baltimore Ravens.”
- Why I’m more encouraged by DeShaun Watson than I thought I’d be (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reflects on Cleveland’s quarterback after Sunday’s performance
What does it mean to you as a fan to hear Garrett talk about (and show with his Cavs purchase) the desire to be like Joe Thomas and be a career Brown?
