The Cleveland Browns made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday, but one of them stands out amongst the rest. The team signed former All-Big 10 cornerback Vincent Gray to their practice squad in response to Cameron Mitchell being placed on injured reserve.

Gray had a standout career at the University of Michigan from 2018-2021, starting a total of 21 games that culminated in him earning the team’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award as a senior.

The newest Cleveland cornerback possesses the traits, talent, and size that the Browns look for at the cornerback position. He’s built in the same mold as Martin Emerson Jr. and A.J. Green, with a similar athletic profile that projects as a lengthy field corner with the ability to play inside at nickel in certain situations.

New #Browns CB Vincent Gray is a very intriguing player with a decent amount of potential.



He was VERY good at Michigan, and has the length/range that Cleveland looks for at cornerback. #DawgPound https://t.co/nmnmeLyLrt — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) November 8, 2023

He went undrafted in 2022 but was immediately signed by the New Orleans Saints and added to their practice squad, where he remained for the entire season. Gray was then waived after the season and was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on May 1st. He spent the entire offseason in L.A. but was then waived before the 2023 season began.

