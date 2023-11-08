Browns offensive line makeup in flux, James Hudson not practicing at LT

The Cleveland Browns head into a vital stretch of the season with a lot of questions on their offensive line. Jack Conklin is already out for the season and Jed Wills went on injured reserve on Tuesday but is not out for the season.

James Hudson is the next man up but that doesn’t mean he will be playing left tackle on Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. While that is the best guess, HC Kevin Stefanski would not clarify who would be playing where on the line when asked early in the week.

If Hudson doesn’t start at left tackle, the most likely decision would be to put rookie Dawand Jones there. Others might wonder about Joel Bitonio sliding outside but that seems unlikely given Wills will be out at least four weeks and likely more.

Upon the Browns return to practice, Hudson gave away that he would be practicing at right tackle which could mean Jones is Cleveland’s new left tackle:

James Hudson said he’s going to be at RT today.



Could hint that Dawand Jones will move to LT with Jed Wills out.#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 8, 2023

Moving a rookie from right to left is a tall task in any game. Doing so with the versatile Ravens defense and the talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense next up on the schedule seems even more dangerous.

It is possible that Stefanski and the staff just want a chance to evaluate Jones and Hudson in those roles today but will move them back in later practices. It is also likely that the head coach will give very little information to the media.

What do you think about the idea of moving Jones to left tackle in place of Wills?