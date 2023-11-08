Browns Wednesday practice: 6 players not participating due to injury

When the Cleveland Browns take the practice field this afternoon, six players won’t be participating due to injuries. While a couple of others might miss as they rest, these six won’t be on the field:

#Browns announce WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), RT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), TE David Njoku (knee) and RB Pierre Strong (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday due to injury — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 8, 2023

Jones’ absence could explain why James Hudson III is practicing at right tackle today as the Browns try to figure out who will play where this weekend after Jed Wills hit injured reserve.

We will update you on the full practice report for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland when they become available later this afternoon.