Browns Wednesday practice: 6 players not participating due to injury

Dawand Jones, David Njoku lead the list

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns take the practice field this afternoon, six players won’t be participating due to injuries. While a couple of others might miss as they rest, these six won’t be on the field:

Jones’ absence could explain why James Hudson III is practicing at right tackle today as the Browns try to figure out who will play where this weekend after Jed Wills hit injured reserve.

We will update you on the full practice report for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland when they become available later this afternoon.

