Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Week 10 TV Map

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma
Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WJW (Channel 8.1).
National Coverage: Portions of Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri, and Kansas will get to see the game. Even though it seems like a high profile match-up, the game isn’t on the traditional CBS, so a couple of NFC games get the broader coverage.
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears (Amazon)
- Sunday - 9:30 AM: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (NFL Network)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills (ABC/ESPN)
