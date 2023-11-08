Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Week 10 TV Map

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WJW (Channel 8.1).

National Coverage: Portions of Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri, and Kansas will get to see the game. Even though it seems like a high profile match-up, the game isn’t on the traditional CBS, so a couple of NFC games get the broader coverage.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND