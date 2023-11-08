 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Week 10 TV Map

See which cities get to watch the Browns vs. Ravens game on television this week.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WJW (Channel 8.1).

National Coverage: Portions of Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri, and Kansas will get to see the game. Even though it seems like a high profile match-up, the game isn’t on the traditional CBS, so a couple of NFC games get the broader coverage.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears (Amazon)
  • Sunday - 9:30 AM: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (NFL Network)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills (ABC/ESPN)

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...