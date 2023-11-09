Browns, Ravens injury report for Wednesday: Only 3 injuries noted for Baltimore

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off for the second time in Week 10 of the 2023 season. The Ravens controlled the first game from the beginning with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson thrust into the starting role surprisingly.

The Browns will have QB Deshaun Watson back for this game but injuries continue to be a big story for the team. Historically, Baltimore tends to struggle with a lot of injuries but Cleveland has a much longer injury list to start the week.

As shared earlier, six players were sitting out practice in Berea. The final injury report for both teams has a combined 11 players not practicing.

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Knee - DNP

Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle - DNP

Myles Garrett - Rest - DNP

Marquise Goodwin - Concussion - DNP

Dawand Jones - Knee, Shoulder - DNP

Greg Newsome - Groin - DNP

David Njoku - Knee - DNP

Pierre Strong - Hamstring - DNP

Grant Delpit - Shoulder - Full

Nick Harris - Toe - Full

Ogbo Okoronkwo - Groin - Limited

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Full

Alex Wright - Knee - Limited

Given the team’s early bye week, Cleveland seems to be careful with players early in the week only to have a very limited injury report by Friday. We will see if that is true this week.

Ravens Injury Report

WR Odell Beckham Jr. - Rest/Knee - DNP

DT Michael Pierce - Illness - DNP

OT Morgan Moses - Shoulder - Full

With Beckham partially resting and Pierce only dealing with an illness, it seems that Baltimore will have their full set of players this week unless something happens in practice.