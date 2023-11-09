Browns Schedule Week 10: Scouting the Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have their work cut out for them this week against a Baltimore Ravens team that’s currently firing on all cylinders. The Browns have the opportunity to get a much-needed divisional win against a huge AFC North rival on Sunday but the Wednesday injury report is concerning.

Though this 2023 Ravens team appears to be rock solid all-around (the Browns deserve some midseason accolades too), they have shown two main weaknesses throughout their first nine games of the season.

They’ve had issues with pass protection

Baltimore’s offensive line has been excellent when it comes to run-blocking, but the same can’t be said about the pass-blocking category. Lamar Jackson has already been sacked 21 times this season, which equates to about 7.45% of dropbacks. Yes, some of that can be attributed to the way Jackson dances around the pocket, but it’s still ranked as one of the higher sack rates in the league.

Baltimore’s defense has had trouble covering tight ends this season

Despite this Ravens defense being incredibly stout overall, it’s been vulnerable to tight ends as of late. Over the last three games, opposing tight ends have accumulated a total of 17 receptions for 153 yards.

Teams have been able to attack this defense by creating mismatches with their tight ends in the middle of the field, specifically at the intermediate level. Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals carved up this Ravens defense with Josh Dobbs at quarterback in week 8.

